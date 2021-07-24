Fagradalsfjall volcano (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): monthly eruption summary, activity seems to have slowed down – VolcanoDiscovery

Sat, 24 Jul 2021, 05:25 05:25 AM | BY: MARTIN

The graph shows parameters of the lava flow discharge rate, lava area, lava volume, rock geochemistry and volcanic gases over the past month (image: IMO)

The University of Iceland’s Institute of Earth Sciences reported a summary of eruption parameters today documented since 26 June. Parameters showed lava area, lava volume, lava flow discharge rate, rock geochemistry, and volcanic gases. The graph below depicts an overview of the results.

The current eruption’s site activity changed at the end of June as it began to fluctuate a lot in the frequency of lava flow discharge rate’s periods. Following measurements depict a decreasing level of the lava flow.

Lava flow area

The lava flow area covered 3.96 square km.

Lava flow volume

Scientists estimate that approximately 96,1 million cubic meters of the lava have so far erupted from all vents. The lava flow has mostly accumulated in the Meradalir valley. No lava flows occurred in Geldingadalur, Nátthaga, and Syðri Meradalir valleys over the past two weeks.

Lava flow discharge rate

New measurements were made on 19 July by ISAVIA’s machine TF-FMS to provide new parameters of the lava flow discharge rate and compared with previous data from 26 June.

The average lava flow discharge rate at the current eruption site during the period 26 Jun-19 Jul is about 7,5 cubic meters per second, which is almost half of the previous average rate (13 meters per second) and indicates a decreasing flow level.

Rock geochemistry

The graph shows the weight percent (wt.%) of magnesium oxide (MgO) (9,7%) and titanium oxide (TiO2) (9,9%) in the erupted magma.

Volcanic gases

Monthly average sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions reached about 5000 tons per day and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reached approx. 9000 tons per day.

The effusive eruption of the volcano continues at reduced levels, which indicates that the pressure in the system is now decreasing. Is this a sign of weakening that leads the second half of the eruption likely to the beginning of the end?

Source: University of Iceland’s Institute of Earth Sciences volcano activity update 23 July 2021

