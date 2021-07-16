fact-check:-stat-grossly-misleading-about-slave-ownership-in-1860

The claim: Only 1.6% of U.S. citizens owned slaves in 1860

As more Confederate monuments were being removed in the South this month, an old claim seeking to downplay the extent of slave ownership began to recirculate online.

On July 11, a Facebook user shared a screenshot of a 2019 tweet that claims only 1.6% of U.S. citizens owned slaves in 1860. The post came a day after a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed in Charlottesville, Virginia, the site of a violent white supremacist rally in 2017.

“So you can stop basing your hate for an entire race for the actions of a mere 1.6%,” the 2019 Twitter post says. “Am I right?”

Not exactly. PolitiFact and Snopes have previously evaluated similar claims that popped up in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Data archived from the 1860 census shows the 1.6% is slightly off. But historians say the bigger issue is that measuring slaveholders as a percent of the total population is misleading because slavery was illegal in most states by that point. Where it was still legal, slavery was far more widespread than the number in the post indicates, they said.

“You can use statistics to demonstrate a lot of things that aren’t relevant or true,” said Calvin Schermerhorn, a history professor at Arizona State University. “When you search for context the context very quickly arrives in terms of what was actually going on.”

The user who posted the original tweet and the Facebook user who shared it on July 11 did not respond to requests for comment.

Number minimizes extent of slavery

In 1860, slavery was still legal in 15 of the 33 U.S. states, and slaves represented nearly a third of the population in those slaveholding states.

At the time, the total U.S. population was about 31.4 million, including more than 3.9 million slaves. That left about 27.5 million free people in the U.S., according to 1860 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. had 395,216 slaveholders at that time, so about 1.4% of free people were classified as slave owners in the 1860 census, according to data archived by the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series at the University of Minnesota. That’s slightly different from the 1.6% in the July 11 Facebook post.

Historians, though, say that statistic is hugely misleading since it both wrongly factors in the entirety of the non-slave-owning states and ignores that families owned and had power over slaves, not just one individual adult.

Using total population as a reference point also includes babies and children, for example, said Stephanie McCurry, history professor at Columbia University. Doing so is “clearly designed to make that form of property seem marginal. It wasn’t,” she said.

Evaluating the share of households that owned slaves in seceding states is “a much more effective means,” said Joseph Glatthaar, history professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. In 1860, nearly 20% of households in seceding states owned slaves, he said.

“To break it down about how many U.S. citizens owned slaves is absurd,” Glatthaar said in an email.

A flatbed truck carries a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the Market Street Park on July 10, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

If you only focus on who technically owned slaves, though, a better metric would be to evaluate the proportion of slave owners in the 15 states where slavery was still legal in 1860, Arizona State’s Schermerhorn said.

About 5% of people in those states were considered slaveholders, the data shows. That’s nearly three times higher than the number shared in the post.

But Schermerhorn said even that minimizes the number of white people who benefitted from slavery. For example, the patriarch of a family might have been counted as the slave owner in the census, but other members of the household had authority to commit “violence with impunity” on enslaved people, he said.

Slaves also were rented out. So while a slave owner was only counted once, other people and businesses, including railroad companies, could benefit from slavery as well, Schermerhorn said.

Our rating: Missing context

The claim that only 1.6% of U.S. citizens owned slaves in 1860 is MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research. The stat itself is slightly off: Census Bureau data from that period shows about 1.4% of free people owned slaves in 1860. Historians, though, say that grossly underrepresents the extent of slavery in the U.S. before the Civil War because it includes babies, children and people in states where slavery was illegal in the calculation. Slavery was illegal in all but 15 states by 1860. A more accurate way to portray the extent of slavery would be to note 20% of households in seceding states owned slaves, even though the individual owner was counted as only one person in that household.

