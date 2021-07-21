FACT-CHECK: Shouting Match Between A’Ibom PDP Members, Not Obaseki – Naija News

A video had emerged on social media of a shouting match between two men being passed around as a face-off between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and a contractor.

But a fact-check on the viral video has revealed that the video originated four years ago involving top politicians in Akwa Ibom State.

In the video, one man was involved in an altercation with another and was mischievously described as ‘Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in a shouting spree with a contractor.’

A Google Image Search conducted on the video showed that it first surfaced on the Internet four years ago.

The men captured in the old video now in circulation are two prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who were in a hot exchange at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium during the PDP Primary Election in 2015 and not the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, as alleged by the purveyors of the video.

The man in blue, shouting at the one by his left, is Obong Paul Ekpo, a former Akwa Ibom State PDP Chairman, and not a contractor as alleged.

While the man he is shouting at is a former Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Barr Assam Assam, and not Governor Godwin Obaseki; the short man with glasses in front, (not saying anything) is the immediate past State PDP Chairman who died in office last year.











