facial-recognition-tech-has-been-widely-used-across-the-us-government-for-years,-a-new-report-shows

(CNN Business) As George Floyd’s death sparked protests in cities across the country, six federal agencies turned to facial-recognition software in an effort to identify people in images of the civil unrest, according to a new report from a government agency.

The agencies used facial recognition software from May to August of last year “to support criminal investigations related to civil unrest, riots, or protests,” according to a report released on Tuesday by the US Government Accountability Office, based on a survey of 42 federal agencies. The US Postal Inspection Service, for instance, told the GAO that it used software from Clearview AI, a controversial facial-recognition system, to help track down people suspected of crimes, such as stealing and opening mail and stealing from Postal Service buildings.

Floyd’s death in May 2020, and the racial reckoning that followed, prompted prominent tech companies such as Amazon and Microsoft to stop providing facial-recognition tools to law enforcement. But as the GAO report shows, this technology had by then already spread throughout the US government, with uses ranging from conducting criminal investigations to identity verification.

Moreover, agencies were often unaware how their employees or contractors were using the technology. One agency, for example, first told the GAO that its employees didn’t use facial-recognition systems from outside the federal government — such as ones from state police or private companies — but a poll at that agency later found employees used such a system to handle over 1,000 facial-recognition searches.

At least 20 federal agencies used or owned facial-recognition software between January 2015 and March 2020, according to the report, including the FBI, Secret Service, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, US Capitol Police, Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. In addition to being used to monitor civil unrest following Floyd’s death, the report indicated that three agencies used the technology to track down rioters who participated in the attack on the US Capitol in January.