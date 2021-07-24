FaceTime receives new upgrades with the release of iOS 15: Learn more about the new update – Republic World

Last Updated:
FaceTime has now gotten many changes with the new iOS 15 and the users are curious about it. So we have listed all the information about it right here. Read
Apple had initially announced that they will be giving their video calling app, Facetime a full makeover. This was announced during the popular tech event WWDC that was scheduled in June. They have finally released some new features and information about the new Facetime update. This has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the tech geeks and thus they have been trying to learn more about these new changes. To help them out, here is all the information on the internet about the FaceTime new features.
New changes coming with iOS 15
The makers have now added a number of new features like the ability to host virtual watch parties, schedule calls in advance and more with the release of their new software, iOS 15. Keep in mind that this new Apple update is not released yet thus the users will need to download the public beta of this OS. Apart from this, a number of other changes have also been added with the new iOS 15. So to help out the readers here is all the information about the new features that have been added with this Apple update.
- Safari redesign: It has been a long time since Apple made any changes to the appearance of their web browser, Safari. Rumours have stated that the iPhone version of Safari is now going to get a new design with this update. One of the biggest changes includes removing the tab bar from the top and bringing it to the bottom of the screen. This has been done to enable one-handed browsing on their browsers.
- ‘Focus’ mode: The makers are working on adding a new ‘Focus’ mode that will filter the notifications and apps according to the users. This mode can be used while watching a movie, playing games and other activities that require the users to focus on their work. The users will also add options to create profiles.
- Portrait mode for FaceTime: The makers had already announced about redesigning their video calling app. They recently confirmed the new features to host virtual watch parties, schedule calls in advance and complete other activities while on a call. A new portrait mode can also be used after this update.