facebook-to-compete-against-sim-shagaya’s-ulesson,-gradely,-others-in-nigeria-with-sabee-▷-nigeria-news-–.

Nigerian teachers will have another digital platform to offer their service as social media giant, Facebook, has created an app, Sabee, for them

The meaning of Sabee in Nigeria is “Know”, and it will be the first social media product created by Zuckerberg’s company solely for the country

Sabee is yet to hit the market, but when it does, it will rival other Edutech firms that have been created to serve the same function

In order to key into the educational sector of Nigeria, the social learning app targets Nigerian educators and learners. This is the first Nigerian-focused product created by the Mark Zuckerberg company.

According to the social media giant, which has over 30 million users in Nigeria, it stated that there are about two million educators catering to 50 million learners in the country.

For years, Facebook has been experimenting with apps centred around dating, messaging audio, video, music, amongst others – the Sabee app is a non-experiment app.

Sabee to compete against Nigerian founded edutech startups

Although the digital learning app is not live yet, as it’s still in a testing phase, Sabee will be competing with Gradely, PrepClass, uLesson, and many more Nigerian-owned edutech startups.

While these edu-tech apps still depend on fundraising, Sabee will be coming into the Nigerian market with a deep pocket backer like Zuckerberg’s Facebook.

Sabee was uploaded on the Play Store for a short while before it was taken offline by the social media firm – the release date is yet to be made public.

