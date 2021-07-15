Facebook Sees Slight Decline in Female Worker Representation – Bloomberg Law

Facebook Inc. struggled to boost the share of women in its workforce last year, as the social media giant intensified recruitment in technical fields where gender disparities are larger.

Women at Facebook made up 36.7% of the workforce by the end of June, down .3 percentage points from the year prior, according to annual diversity report released Thursday, the first time the number has dropped. Maxine Williams, the global chief diversity officer, attributed the drop in female representation to the company’s overall increase in technical roles, which is dwarfing recruitment for other types of jobs.

Maxine Williams Photographer: Robert A Tobiansky/Getty Images

Despite the overall drop, …