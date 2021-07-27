Social networking service, Facebook, has restricted a new account belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra.

According to bioreports, this was disclosed by a member of the group, Simon Ekpa, on Tuesday.







“Our new Facebook page has been blocked, restricted by Facebook,” Ekpa wrote.

In January 2020, the separatist group had alleged that Facebook shut down the page of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group had in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, alleged that the shutting down of Mazi Kanu’s Facebook page by Facebook Nigeria was linked with the fact that it had become a rich resource for people determined to expose the alleged misrule in Nigeria and the evil perpetrators of the regime.

IPOB had berated Facebook Nigeria that it was more corrupt than the Nigerian government it was defending.

It had added that Biafra suffered immeasurably as a result of denial of media space in the late 60s, warning that IPOB is not prepared to allow such suffering in the present 21st century.

bioreports also noted that Kanu opened another Facebook account which hit 5,000 friends limit within six days, following the sudden deactivation of his official page by Facebook.

However, the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently facing 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, after he jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

He was extradited from Kenya to the country by the Nigerian government as claimed by IPOB and Kanu’s family.

He has been remanded in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody and his next appearance in court is October 21.

This came after Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, adjourned the case, for the failure of the secret police to produce him in court on Monday.