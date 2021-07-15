Home Technology Facebook Messenger’s new Soundmojis let you add Fast and Furious quotes to your chats – The Verge
Facebook Messenger's new Soundmojis let you add Fast and Furious quotes to your chats

Facebook is adding emoji with sound to Facebook Messenger. The name for them, of course, is Soundmojis.

To access Soundmojis, tap the emoji button while you’re in a Messenger conversation, tap on the sound icon on the far right, and then scroll through the list of available options. Just tap on an emoji to preview the accompanying sound and then hit the “send” button to drop it into your conversation.

Some of the sounds are expected: the goat emoji utters a bleat, while the clapping hands emoji plays an applause sound effect, for example. But some are musical, such as the hourglass, which plays Drake’s “you only live once, that’s the motto” lyric, and the sun, which plays a clip from Kanye West’s “Good Morning.” And some of the emoji play clips from TV shows and movies: the right-facing fist bump emoji plays Dominic Toretto’s famous “I don’t have friends, I got family” line from Fast & Furious 7.

Be sure to keep checking the list of emoji as time goes on. Facebook says it will update it “regularly” with new sounds.

The news arrives ahead of World Emoji Day, which happens every July 17th. And if you want a preview of new emoji that might be hitting your devices soon, check out the draft candidates for Emoji 14.0.

