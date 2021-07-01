facebook-message-leads-to-warrant-in-years-old-college-rape-claim

A new team of police and prosecutors on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant charging Ian Cleary, 28, of Saratoga, Calif., with sexually assaulting Shannon Keeler when they were students at Gettysburg College in 2013. Police said they had not yet located him, and were not sure where he is, leaving it unclear whether Keeler will see the case go to trial.
Yahoo Entertainment
Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction
Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.
Associated Press
California tests off-the-grid solutions to power outages
When a wildfire tore through Briceburg nearly two years ago, the tiny community on the edge of Yosemite National Park lost the only power line connecting it to the electrical grid. Rather than rebuilding poles and wires over increasingly dry hillsides, which could raise the risk of equipment igniting catastrophic fires, the nation’s largest utility decided to give Briceburg a self-reliant power system. The stand-alone grid made of solar panels, batteries and a backup generator began operating this month.
Reuters
Federal judge rules Florida social media law likely violates free speech
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a recently-enacted Florida law that was meant to authorize the state to penalize social media companies when they ban political candidates, with the judge saying the law likely violated free speech rights. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the law, which was scheduled to go into effect Thursday. “This order preliminarily enjoins enforcement of the parts of the legislation that are preempted or violate the First Amendment”, the judge said in the order filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District Of Florida.
Axios
Gates Foundation commits $2.1 billion toward gender equality
The Gates Foundation said Wednesday it will spend $2.1 billion on gender-equality work over the next five years, the Wall Street Journal reports.Why it matters: It’s one of the largest commitments the foundation has made to a cause in over 20 years of work, at about roughly $420 million a year. The funding is aimed at helping women get training and financial services, and elevating women into leadership roles in health, law and economics, per WSJ. Stay on top of the latest market trends and econ
Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court maintains CDC’s pandemic-related residential eviction ban
WASHINGTON -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ban on residential evictions imposed last year to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness during the pandemic, dealing a setback to landlords who had challenged the policy. The justices declined a request made by a group of landlords to allow a federal judge’s decision to block the eviction moratorium to go into effect nationwide while litigation in the dispute continues. The moratorium is due to expire on July 31.
Reuters
S&P 500 notches fifth straight record closing high, fifth straight quarterly gain
The S&P 500 nabbed its fifth straight record closing high on Wednesday as investors ended the month and the quarter by largely shrugging off positive economic data and looking toward Friday’s highly anticipated employment report. In the last session of 2021’s first half, the indexes were languid and range-bound, with the blue-chip Dow posting gains, while the Nasdaq edged lower. All three indexes posted their fifth consecutive quarterly gains, with the S&P rising 8.2%, the Nasdaq advancing 9.5% and the Dow rising 4.6%.
Oxygen
Christina Greer Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison For Sex Crimes At Daughter’s Sleepovers
A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for several child abuse charges related to sleepovers with friends of her then 11-year-old daughter where she had sex with two boys and handed out marijuana-infused gummy bears. Christina Greer, 38, was sentenced Monday to between 64 and 102 years in prison. She was convicted in March of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of wi
Associated Press
Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified
Honolulu police officers’ use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city’s prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office’s investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii’s multicultural diversity, police are racist.