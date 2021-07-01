Home WORLD NEWS Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old college rape claim
WORLD NEWS

Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old college rape claim

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
facebook-message-leads-to-warrant-in-years-old-college-rape-claim

A new team of police and prosecutors on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant charging Ian Cleary, 28, of Saratoga, Calif., with sexually assaulting Shannon Keeler when they were students at Gettysburg College in 2013. Police said they had not yet located him, and were not sure where he is, leaving it unclear whether Keeler will see the case go to trial.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pandemic tourism: Thailand launches Phuket ‘sandbox’ plan

A resident took a video in 2018 of...

Malcolm Johnson’s fatal shooting by Kansas City police...

Exxon lobbyist pressured lawmakers to remove climate measures...

SEE IT: Bill Cosby pictured for the first...

Miami building collapse: Two children among dead as...

Countries that signed up for Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine...

Meet Europe’s ‘mini-Trump’: the Tweet-happy populist taking over...

Xi says no more ‘bullying’ as China marks...

Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus...

Leave a Reply