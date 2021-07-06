Facebook may soon get Twitter-like threads feature – Times of India

Facebook

may soon add Twitter-like ‘Threads’ feature on its app. The feature was recently spotted by

social media

consultant

Matt Navarra

. With the Threads feature on Facebook, you will be able to add another post to any previous one to create a thread. “All posts in a thread will have the same audience as the first post,” as per the screenshot shared by Navarra.

As per a report by TechCrunch, Facebook is already testing the Threads features with “a small group of public figures.” “Facebook explained these threaded posts will have a “View Post Thread” button, which lets followers easily navigate to see all of the posts in the thread,” the report added.

Facebook did not reveal any details about the public rollout of Threads feature. Also, there’s no details about whether Facebook will expand the feature to include more users.

On

Twitter

, threads are useful due to the limited character count and people need to combine posts to complete their tweets. However, on Facebook, where there is no restriction on the character count, Threads may work differently. “Rather than inspiring longer posts,

Facebook threads

could be used for live commentary on an event like an award show,” as per the report by TechCrunch.

Threads on Facebook may be useful for influencers but little is known about how it may work out. Meanwhile, Facebook has announced new tools for creators to earn money via Instagram. Instagram content creators will be able to earn a commission for a product that their followers buy from their profile. The feature, called ‘native affiliate tool’ will allow creators to discover new products available on checkout.

