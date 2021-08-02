Facebook Introduces New Campaign Ideas Generator Tool – We are Social Media

Facebook’s new Campaign Ideas Generator will help small businesses develop creative ad campaigns, organic content for campaigns, and more.

Facebook has announced a new dynamic tool that will help small businesses develop content for their new campaigns. The Campaign Ideas Generator provides campaign ideas, pre-made assets, and resources that are specific to each small business’s needs.

To begin using the Generator users will have to first select their business type before the tool can suggest campaign ideas, insights and data, and resources tailored directly to them. Users can also specify a particular upcoming holiday to have even more precise content generated for them.

The tool is meant to help reduce obstacles and help marketers come up with content that can be quickly put into action, providing them with a simple strategy and creative tools to help them create their own content.

Furthermore, the Campaign Ideas Generator tool will also include an Organic Post Pack, which helps small businesses keep their business Pages alive with engagement in between ad campaigns. According to Facebook’s announcement, this content was created “because organic posts are a great way to stay connected to your customers, and you can use them to communicate with followers, loop them in with important updates and share what makes your business special.”

Finally, the tool also lets marketers create their own DIY solutions within the Campaign Ideas Generator.

In addition to the above, Facebook is also testing a “Ready to Go Ads” feature that will offer pre-made images and copy to consider for use in ads, for businesses in eCommerce, retail, and consumer product goods. These are designed to act as a good starting point for those who “want to hit the ground running but maybe don’t have the bandwidth to build content or resources on their own.”

