facebook,-google,-twitter-and-other-tech-firms-could-leave-hong-kong-over-doxxing-bill,-industry-group-says

Hong Kong (CNN Business) Changes to Hong Kong’s data protection laws could force some companies to stop providing services in the city, according to an industry group that represents some of the world’s top tech firms.

The prospect of a retreat from Hong Kong was floated in a letter released publicly this week by the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), a Singapore-based association that counts Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Google (GOOGL) as members.

The memo, which is dated June 25 and sent by the group to Hong Kong’s privacy commissioner for personal data, Ada Chung Lai-ling, pushes back on a recently introduced bill that seeks to crack down on doxxing.

The practice refers to the sharing of private information of individuals online, usually to open them up as targets for harassment.

The Hong Kong government says this has been a particularly widespread issue since 2019, when the city was engulfed by mass protests. Officials say it can lead to people’s photographs, identity card information and addresses being given out without their consent.