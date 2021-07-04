face-masks-will-be-a-‘personal-choice’-in-england,-says-uk-minister

(CNN) Face masks are set to become a “personal choice” in England with the further easing of coronavirus restrictions, a senior UK government minister said Sunday.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News: “I don’t particularly want to wear a mask, I don’t think a lot of people enjoy doing it.

“We will be moving into a phase though, where these will be matters of personal choice and so some members of society will want to do so for perfectly .imate reasons, but it will be a different period where we as private citizens make these judgments rather than the government telling you what to do,” Jenrick added.

The UK government is currently considering whether to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact on July 19. The government’s new Health Secretary Sajid Javid has signaled he would like to ease coronavirus restrictions.

“We are on track for July 19 and we have to be honest with people about the fact that we cannot eliminate Covid,” Javid wrote in an article for the Mail on Sunday newspaper this weekend.