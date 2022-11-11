Home POLITICS FAAN reopens Lagos Airport domestic runway
POLITICS

FAAN reopens Lagos Airport domestic runway

Federal Airport Authority Authority of Nigeria, on Friday, reopened the domestic runway (18L/36R) of Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos State for flight services.

- had earlier reported that the runway was closed to enable the installation of navigational facilities.

FAAN had planned to install approach lights, runway lights (threshold and centre, edge light) and others on the runway, which until the closure could only operate sunrise services.

FAAN said after the installation of the new aids, the runway would operate both sunrise and sunset flights, which would further ease the burden of operators.

Details later…

