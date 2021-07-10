fa-fined-heavily-by-uefa-for-england-fans-shining-laser-at-denmark’s-kasper-schmeichel-and-other-disturbances

Euro 2020 semifinal clash between England and Denmark will remain the memory of football fans for sometime

An incident occurred in extra-time after fans flashed a laser pointer on goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel while Harry Kane took a penalty

UEFA found England guilty of the offence as well as disturbances after fans booed during the Danish anthem

UEFA has fined England the sum of £25,630 (about N14.6million) after fans shone a laser pointer at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the their Euro 2020 semifinal clash at Wembley, Sky Sports reports.

The European football body also sanctioned England after it claimed that some fans booed the Danish national anthem and set off fireworks.

Details of the punishment was confirmed on Saturday, July 10, by UEFA also lay emphasis on disturbances during the national anthems.

UEFA fines England over laser incident.

Photo: The Athletic

.

The FA was found guilty of three offences and charged accordingly by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body.

While Kasper Schmeichel prepared to face a penalty during extra time of the game, laser was flashed on the face of Denmark goalkeeper by England fans.

TV pictures showed a green light being shone on the Leicester player’s face as Harry Kane lined up his spot-kick. Schmeichel saved Kane’s initial shot but was beaten on the rebound for what proved the decisive goal.

A statement from UEFA reads via Irish Times:

“The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association 30,000 euros for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks.”

Boss sacks staff who pulled a sickie to see England vs Denmark

Meanwhile, a staff of Composite Prime in Bradford, West Yorkshire, has been fired after her boss accused her of lying having claimed she was sick – only to be seen on camera while at Wembley, Daily Mail reports.

England edged Denmark in the semifinal of the ongoing Copa America following a 2-1 win after the game stretched into extra-time.

The boss of a woman who was sacked for ‘pulling a sickie’ to watch England’s semi-final win at Wembley has slammed her for ‘lying’.

Nina Farooqi had, alongside her friend, won last minutes free tickets to see the game but she allegedly pulled a sickie just to attend the match.

