f1-austrian-grand-prix-result:-max-verstappen-wins-back-to-back-races-at-red-bull-ring

Max Verstappen has won the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver claimed a second consecutive victory at the Red Bull Ring, having triumphed in Styria one week earlier.

The Dutchman, who leads the Formula One drivers’ standings this season, emerged victorious from pole position as Valtteri Bottas finished second and Lando Norris came third, ahead of defending champion Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

Carlos Sainz came fifth and Sergio Perez sixth, despite the latter receiving two five-second penalties for twice forcing Charles Leclerc into the gravel.

Earlier in the race, Norris – who was ultimately named driver of the day – was handed his own five-second penalty for forcing off Perez.

Verstappen gained a bonus point for recording the fastest lap of the day.

“That was even better than last week. The car was unreal on every tyre,” Verstappen told his team on the car radio after winning. “Let’s keep this up.”

He then spoke to media about the Dutch Support in Austria, saying: “It was insane today to see all the fans here. So much orange. A great motivation as well.”

In his post-race interview, Norris said: “It was a lot of fun, it was a good race. But I’m disappointed, because we should have come second.”

On the incident with Perez, which led to a five-second penalty for the Briton, Norris said: “I thought lap one was just racing. He tried to go around the outside, which was a bit stupid. He ran off the track himself, I didn’t even push him.”

