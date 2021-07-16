F1 2021 is out now for PlayStation, Xbox and Steam – Formula 1 RSS UK

Codemasters’ F1 2021 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam with every 2021 driver, expanded story more and three new circuits available to all for free.

Portimao, Imola and Saudi Arabian venue Jeddah are available to all as post-launch content, while the new story mode – Braking Point – takes players through Formula 2 into a coveted spot on the F1 grid, with rivals and drama abound.

READ MORE: Hamilton digs deep to beat Verstappen in qualifying and seal top grid slot for F1 Sprint

Career mode includes a two-player option for friends to play online together or on opposing teams, plus Real-Season Start, which allows players to start their career from any race in the season that has already occurred and mirror drivers’ and constructors’ standings from that point.

“The excitement around Formula 1 racing is truly palpable this season and launching F1 2021 on current and next-gen consoles gives us the opportunity to bring in players from around the world to live out their F1 dreams,” said Lee Mather, Franchise Game Director, Codemasters. “We are excited for players to jump into the world for themselves as they climb the ranks and race against their friends or foes for a chance to win it all.”