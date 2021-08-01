F.T. Island’s Lee Jae-jin completes mandatory military service – Korea Times

Lee Jae-jin, bassist of K-pop boy band F.T. Island / Courtesy of FNC Entertainment



By Lee Gyu-lee



Musician and actor Lee Jae-jin, a member of K-pop boy band F.T. Island, has completed his 19-month mandatory military service and is set to hold an online fan meeting event, Monday, through VLive, a livestreaming platform.



The singer’s agency, FNC Entertainment, announced that Lee was officially discharged on Sunday. “Lee had been out on his final leave. He has been discharged without having to return to the military base due to concerns of COVID-19,” it said.



Lee, who enlisted in the army in January of last year, is the second member of the band to complete his military service, following vocalist Lee Hong-gi who was discharged last April.



The musician shared his excitement over completing his military service on social media, Sunday. “I’m finally back after serving my military duty. Thanks to the support and encouragement (you fans) gave me, I was able to complete my time in good health,” he said.



Lee debuted as a bassist of the then five-piece band in 2007 with the album, “Cheerful Sensibility.” The group quickly rose to stardom, releasing hit songs including, “Love Sickness” (2007) and “Severely” (2012).



He also made his way into acting, landing supporting roles in TV series, like “Band of Sisters” (2017) and “Rich Man” (2018).

