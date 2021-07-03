-
The Telegraph
Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie quits after tensions come to the boil
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
-
Reuters
Report: Woman details graphic assault allegations against Trevor Bauer
The woman accusing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault said he choked her until she lost consciousness and Bioreports Newsed her in the face during sex, leaving her with head injuries and “facial trauma,” according to an ESPN report Thursday. The network obtained a copy of the filing accompanying her request for a temporary restraining order against Bauer, filed on Monday. ESPN said Pasadena police are investigating the alleged assaults, which the woman said occurred April 21 and May 16 at Bauer’s home in Pasadena, Calif.
-
HuffPost
The Olympics Don’t Want Black Women To Win
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
-
NY Daily News
Aaron Judge said Yankees players heard Hal Steinbrenner’s comments loud and clear
NEW YORK — The message was received. Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the reason the team is middling just above .500 is not because of the general manager, the manager or the coaching staff. It’s the players who are underperforming. Aaron Judge said that was heard in the clubhouse. “It’s a big impact, because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the Yankees slugger …
-
Associated Press
Acuña hit by 1st pitch of game; López, Mattingly tossed
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
-
Associated Press
Ohtani homers twice, scores winning run, Angels beat O’s 8-7
Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh’s two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani’s four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.
-
Associated Press
Analysis: Price check: Canadiens need more from star goalie
Carey Price stared at the puck in the net behind him in a must-win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Staring right back at Price and his Canadiens teammates is a near-impossible deficit, down 3-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning and facing the prospect of elimination in Game 4 Monday at home. After Montreal counted on him so much to get through the playoffs, Price appears to be wearing down, and some very stoppable shots going in have contributed to this situation.