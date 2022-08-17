eye-on-elections,-bjp-revamps-its-parliamentary-board

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday dropped a four-term chief minister, but inducted two former chief ministers into its parliamentary board, the party’s highest decision-making body in a major organisational reshuffle.

Gearing up for state polls in both states slated for next year leading up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP has sent out clear signals — in the party’s traditional stronghold in Madhya Pradesh, in its strongest pasture among the southern states, Karnataka and its relative new stronghold in Assam – that all camps will be appeased while distributing tickets and deciding on other factors, to ensure maximum winnability.

With Karnataka assembly elections coming up next year, BJP could not ignore its former Karnataka chief minister and party strongman in the state B S Yediyurrappa (BSY), who had to step down last year from the chair to make way for a younger CM, Basavaraj Bommai. With Bommai facing factional trouble in the state, BSY, the 79-year-old Lingayat leader, who is still the party’s best bet in the state to woo votes, was inducted into the party’s highest decision-making body as the oldest member.

BSY had been upset with the party for not inducting his son into the Bommai cabinet, after he had to step down. Party insiders fear that he may not put in his entire weight behind the BJP for the state and Lok Sabha polls and this could hurt the BJP in its only southern bastion.

On the contrary, the party dropped its four-term chief minister in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan — facing severe factional trouble, especially since former Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia crossed over to the BJP. This is a clear indication that the party will not ignore the Scindia camp. Union minister, Scindia, has been keen to take hold of the state’s politics. It was one of his contentions when he left the Congress.

Chouhan was replaced in the parliamentary board on Wednesday by 76-year-old SC leader Satyanarayan Jatia, a former Union minister, who retired as a seven-term parliamentarian.

Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal who was replaced by former Congress leader

Himanta Biswa Sarma

when BJP formed the government for a second term in the state, was inducted into the parliamentary board, again as a balancing act to ensure factional feuds in the state do not mar the prospects of the party in 2024.

The last Assam assembly polls witnessed a takeover by the Sarma camp comprising of many former Congress leaders who switched sides with him, upsetting the old guard in the party who had backed Sonowal when he was chief minister.

