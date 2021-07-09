Exynos 2200 to beat the Snapdragon 895, tipster claims – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Samsung’s Exynos 2200 has recently popped up on 3DMark’s Wild Life test achieving an impressive 8134 points score. Well above the Snapdragon 888 but more importantly, that score might be higher than the 2022 Snapdragon flagship SoC too, reportedly being called Snapdragon 895.

According to @TheGalox on Twitter, The Exynos 2200 has the chance to be the first Samsung-made chipset faster in both, computational and graphics performance compared to its direct Snapdragon rival. In fact, the Exynos 2200 is expected to be better in GPU-intensive tasks than Apple’s A15 Bionic too. However, the CPU king remains Apple’s chip.

Unfortunately, there’s no data or solid proof to back these claims and even though the source has been accurate in the past we suggest you don’t get your hopes up just yet.

Source