Explosives kill kid, injure two in Kaduna – The Nation Newspaper

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Two items suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Saturday evening exploded at Shagari Close in Badarawa, Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna metropolis, killing a minor.

The explosives concealed in bottles of a popular baby drink also left two other children injured, one of them in critical condition.

Confirming the development on Sunday evening, police spokesman Muhammed Jalige said the three children picked up the items on the ground, not knowing what they were.

Jalige said, “Three children picked up the bottles on ground… using them as football. Two of the bottles exploded injuring them.”

One of the children died, while the two others were receiving treatment, he said, adding, “Normalcy has been restored and the scene of the incident is under investigation. The Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) is carrying out a holistic forensic analysis of the device as effort is on high gear to unveil and possibly apprehend the perpetrators of the act.”

