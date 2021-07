The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino joins Alicia Menendez to discuss her new reporting on Britney Spears’ situation as Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bob Casey (D-PA) call for federal oversight of conservatorships. Tolentino says, “if a woman as famous and successful as Britney Spears cannot have had the right to hire her own lawyer…it speaks to the extent to which this system is flawed and does need oversight.”July 5, 2021