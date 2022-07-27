explosion-rocks-kogi-government-secretariat

On Tuesday, there was a loud explosion heard on the premises housing the office of the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade There have been several incidents of bomb blasts in the state before this one. Recall that on June 3, a bomb blast in the Idoji area of Okene Local…”
On Tuesday, there was a loud explosion heard on the premises housing the office of the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade
There have been several incidents of bomb blasts in the state before this one.
Recall that on June 3, a bomb blast in the Idoji area of Okene Local Government Area of the state killed a resident and injured others.
Details Later.