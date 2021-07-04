explosion-rocks-kaduna-community

In Badarawa community, Kaduna North Local Government Area, not less than three children have sustained series of injuries, following an explosion in that occurred in the axis.

The sad incident which occurred on Saturday evening when the children were playing near the plant, was said to have ripped off one of the children’s hand.

The actual cause of the incident is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

It was learnt that one of the victims lost two of his hands during the incident.