Explosion In Kaduna Community Leaves Children Severely Wounded – Naija News

Explosion In Kaduna Community Leaves Children Severely Wounded

An explosion that occurred at Badarawa community of Kaduna State has resulted in severe injuries to three children.

It was gathered that two hands of one of the victims were cut off by the explosion while the two other victims are battling for their lives in the hospital.

The explosion was said to have happened while the children were playing with some objects according to a report monitored by . News on Daily Trust.

“It was terrible because one of them has his two hands cut off, with one of his eyes affected while the other victim is seriously injured.”

“The other one is a bit stable. They said someone gave them a bobo container to play with it,” a source said.

Details later…




