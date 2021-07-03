Explaining the Latest Nintendo Switch Game Leaks | Game Rant – GameRant

According to the latest leaks, Nintendo Switch fans may have some big new Donkey Kong and Fire Emblem games to look forward to.

Prior to E3 2021, reputable leaker Zippo made a number of predictions about what Nintendo has in store for Switch fans. These predictions included a new Mario Party game as well as the existence of a 2D Metroid, both of which were announced at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation. Not all of the games Zippo mentioned were featured at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, however, with the leaker recently addressing two games in particular that were missing in action.

Zippo’s latest blog post claims to leak more information on upcoming Nintendo Switch video game projects. One such project is a new Donkey Kong game, whereas the other is a Fire Emblem remake. Whether or not there’s any truth to these claims remains to be seen, so even though Zippo has been correct about Nintendo Switch leaks in the past, fans should take this information with a grain of salt for now.

Here are the latest Nintendo Switch game leaks.

Donkey Kong

Multiple insiders have hinted that a new Donkey Kong game is in development for the Nintendo Switch. And while there have been conflicting reports about what exactly it will entail, the consensus seems to be that it will be a 2D side-scroller in the vein of the Donkey Kong Country Returns games from Retro Studios. And now the latest Zippo post has potentially provided more insight into what this new Donkey Kong game will be like.

According to Zippo, the new Donkey Kong game is in development by the same team that made the critically-acclaimed Super Mario Odyssey. Since Super Mario Odyssey is one of the highest-rated video games ever made, the prospect of that same team making a Donkey Kong game is exciting. And if the rumors are true about Nintendo’s future plans for the Donkey Kong franchise as a whole, it makes sense why it would put one of its most well-regarded teams at the helm of a new Donkey Kong Switch game.

Apparently, the new Donkey Kong Switch game is going to be part of a major Donkey Kong franchise push by Nintendo. If Zippo’s information is correct, this will include a Donkey Kong theme park expansion and an “animation” based on Donkey Kong (possibly a TV series or a movie, though it could be something completely different as well). With Nintendo’s 2021 slate pretty much filled out, though, it seems that fans may be waiting some time before they will get a look at the rumored Donkey Kong game.

Fire Emblem Remake

Zippo’s other major leak in their latest blog post revolves around the Fire Emblem franchise. According to the leaked information, Nintendo has a nearly-finished Fire Emblem remake on its hands, though exactly which Fire Emblem game it is a remake of isn’t clear. However, speculation points to the Fire Emblem remake being a remake of Genealogy of the Holy War or The Binding Blade, as neither of them have ever received English translations.

A non-Zippo leak points to different Fire Emblem games getting the remake treatment, however. Earlier this year, rumors cropped up that Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn remakes were in the works. Since Zippo doesn’t know what the Fire Emblem remake is based on, it’s entirely possible that the remake will indeed be based on one of those games instead of Genealogy of the Holy War and The Binding Blade. It’s also possible that this leaked information is entirely inaccurate and a Fire Emblem remake isn’t in development at all, so fans should keep that in mind.

Meanwhile, the Fire Emblem remake game isn’t the only Fire Emblem project in development, if what Zippo is saying is true. While it wasn’t mentioned in this latest leak, a previous Zippo Nintendo leak pointed to two Fire Emblem games being in development. The Fire Emblem remake is reportedly in development at Intelligent Systems, the studio that has handled most Fire Emblem games since the franchise’s inception, while a follow-up to Fire Emblem: Three Houses is supposedly in the works at Koei Tecmo.

Koei Tecmo co-developed Fire Emblem: Three Houses, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to see the company entrusted with a sequel to that game. However, it’s unclear what “follow-up” means in this context. It’s possible that this mysterious Koei Tecmo Fire Emblem game is a direct sequel to Three Houses, but it’s also possible that the game is instead simply the next original main series entry in the long-running franchise.

Ultimately, fans can’t be sure until Nintendo itself decides to share more information. But like with Donkey Kong, it’s unlikely that Switch fans will learn about these new Fire Emblem games this year, assuming they exist at all. Nintendo has already revealed its release plans for this coming holiday season, and so it seems likely that fans will have to wait for some time in 2022 to learn more about these projects.

Source: Zippo Speaks





