Explainer: What does ED need to arrest you?

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the

Enforcement Directorate

(ED) has the power of arrest, attach, search and seizure, and upheld the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (

PMLA

) 2002.

Around 250 petitions have been filed by several accused, challenging various aspects of the PMLA. The pleas questioned the ED’s powers of search, seizure and attachment, the onus to prove innocence lying on the accused and the validity of statements given to the ED being submitted as evidence against them, which, the petitioners claimed, was invalid as ED officials are police officers.

The petitioners also claimed a right to be provided a copy of the

Enforcement Case Information Report

(

ECIR

), along the lines of

a First Information Report

(FIR), which is currently not provided. They also argued that since the maximum prison term for an offence under PMLA is seven years, it can’t be called a grave offence and as such, conditions for grant of bail should be made easier.

On the definition of money laundering, the apex court clarified that Section 3 of the PMLA, which states that anyone “involved in any process or activity connected with the proceeds of crime and projecting it as untainted property” needs to be read as anyone “involved in any process or activity connected with the proceeds of crime or projecting it as untainted property.” This, the court added, meant that even concealment, possession, acquisition or use of proceeds of crime will amount to money laundering.

On the right of being given an ECIR, the SC held that unlike an FIR, an ECIR is an internal document of the ED and as such, it’s not required to be shared with the accused. The SC said that “it is enough, if ED at the time of arrest, discloses the grounds of such arrest”, though it caveated it by saying that when the accused is produced before a court, it had the power to ask for the records to see if continued imprisonment is warranted.

On the invalidity of a confession made to ED, the SC ruled that since ED officials are not cops, the rule against self-incrimination does not come into play as the punishment of fine or arrest for giving false information can’t be used as a compulsion to give a statement. It also upheld that the reverse burden of proof — burden of proof of innocence lies on accused — as it has a “reasonable nexus” with sections of the PMLA.

