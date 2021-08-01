experts:-this-level-of-abuse-should-have-been-noticed

The aunt of two young children who were found dead in the trunk her car during a traffic stop Wednesday is charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, police said. Police said Thursday they arrested and charged Nicole Johnson, 33, of Baltimore, in connection to the deaths of her niece and nephew, 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.
The Daily Beast
Baltimore Aunt Drove Car for a Year With Kids Stuffed in Trunk: Cops
Baltimore County Police DepartmentFor about a year, a Baltimore woman allegedly drove a car with a gruesome secret: the dead body of her 7-year-old niece stashed in a suitcase in the trunk. Then in May she allegedly cracked the trunk’s lid to dump the body of her 5-year-old nephew beside it.It wasn’t until months later that police discovered the decomposing bodies of siblings Joshlyn Marie James Johnson and Larry Darnell O’Neal.Baltimore County Police said in a statement Thursday night that they
Kotaku
Report: Blizzard Once Slapped With ‘Misogyny Tax’
A cybersecurity company whose security researcher had once been harassed by Blizzard employees at a hacking conference charged the game developer a 50 percent “misogyny tax” when it sought a quote for security services, according to a new report from Waypoint.
Scary Mommy
Dealing With Relatives’ Comments About My Neurodiverse Child Is Exhausting
I knew my child had something going on long before she was diagnosed. It was the way she’d crash into the sofa, over and over again, fall on the floor (hard) and laugh, and touch every single item on shelves when we’d visit the store. The more sensory input, the better. At the same time, []
The Daily Beast
Partygoers Claimed Black Missouri Teen Died by Suicide—Inquest Calls BS
via YouTube/KSDKThree months after a Black teenager was found dead of a gunshot wound to his head in the home of a man who flies a Confederate flag, a coroner’s inquest has rejected the initial ruling that the 19-year-old died of suicide and found the teen was in fact killed by violence.It took only two hours for a six-person jury to make its decision on Friday in the death of Derontae Martin, who was found dead in an attic on April 25 at a rural home outside of Park Hills, Missouri, reported th
SheKnows
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Hot Mama Photos Coming With This Sexy Topless Snap
It seems like no one has been living their best life quite like Heidi Klum. The stunning model and mom of four has been sharing a slew of snaps to her Instagram account, featuring the best looks from her summer vacation. But in the latest photo she shared to social media, captured by her husband […]