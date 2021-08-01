Home WORLD NEWS Experts: This level of abuse should have been noticed
Experts: This level of abuse should have been noticed

The aunt of two young children who were found dead in the trunk her car during a traffic stop Wednesday is charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, police said. Police said Thursday they arrested and charged Nicole Johnson, 33, of Baltimore, in connection to the deaths of her niece and nephew, 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

