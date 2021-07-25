Expensive Ferrari SF90 endures serious damage in crash – HT Auto

A Ferrari SF90 that was fitted with Stradale Assetto Fiorano package suffered massive crash and the pictures of it are being widely circulated on social media. The incident took place in Ventimiglia, Italy. The top-of-the-line Ferrari model hit a concrete barrier that led to some serious damage, however, it is being assumed that that the luxury car may head back to Ferrari dealership for repairs. The pictures have been posted by Varryx on Instagram and the post attracted a lot of sympathetic comments. Many shared crying emoticons to show that the crash of such an expensive supercar didn’t go down well with luxury and supercars fans. (Also read | Watch: To test faith in God, driver overspeeds; crashes into multiple cars)

The Ferrari SF90’s technology is mostly inspired by the La Ferrari hypercar. Although it doesn’t feature a V12 engine as the latter, it comes with a similar hybrid technology that makes the Ferrari SF90 one of the most powerful cars offered by the automaker. It is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine that can churn a power of 769 horsepower. This V8 engine has a backing of a trio of electric motors that produce 217 horsepower, taking the combined output to a massive 986 horsepower.

(Also read | Watch: Car comes flying from nearby overpass as motorist drives on highway in US)

In the car, two of the three electric motors are located on the front axle. This makes it an all-wheel-drive supercar. The price of a Ferrari SF90 in its basic trim stands at around $500,000 that is approximately ₹3.7 crores. One can also customise it according to multiple packages available. Among them is the Assetto Fiorano package where one can add carbon fibre wheels, Multimatic dampers, a titanium exhaust and a larger carbon fibre rear wing.