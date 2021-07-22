Home News America Existing US home sales rose in June; prices hit new highs
News America

Existing US home sales rose in June; prices hit new highs

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
existing-us-home-sales-rose-in-june;-prices-hit-new-highs

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in June, snapping a four-month losing streak, while strong demand for higher-end properties and ultra-low mortgage rates helped push prices to new highs

July 22, 2021, 2:17 PM

1 min read

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in June, snapping a four-month losing streak, while strong demand for higher-end properties and ultra-low mortgage rates helped push prices to new highs.

Existing homes sales rose 1.4% last month from May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Sales jumped 22.9% from June last year.

Economists were expecting that sales increased to an annual rate of 5.90 million, according to FactSet.

The median U.S. home price climbed 23.4% from a year earlier to a record $363,300.

Home sales have been slowing as soaring prices and a limited number of available homes on the market have discouraged many would-be buyers.

At the end of June, the inventory of unsold homes stood at just 1.25 million homes for sale, down 18.8% from a year ago. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.6 months’ supply, the NAR said.

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CDC advisory panel supports booster vaccines for immunocompromised...

Mississippi asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v....

Athletes are left to bring light to troubled...

Logistical headaches, no spectators and frustration among Japanese...

Marathon man’s remarkable journey to Tokyo 2020

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support...

As the West winds down its ‘war on...

US churches reckon with traumatic legacy of Native...

Marathon man’s remarkable journey to Tokyo 2020

For ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Cristo Fernández, football was...

Leave a Reply