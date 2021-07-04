Exhibition held in Hong Kong to mark CPC centenary – Global Times

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam (R4) attends the opening ceremony of an exhibition on the history and achievements of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Hong Kong, south China, July 3, 2021. (Photo: Xinhua)

Hong Kong residents visit the exhibition on the history and achievements of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Hong Kong, south China, July 3, 2021. (Photo: Xinhua)



An exhibition on the history and achievements of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened on Saturday in Hong Kong to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

Under the leadership of the CPC, the country completed the industrialization process in only a few decades that took centuries for developed countries and become the second-largest economy in the world, Teresa Cheng, secretary for justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said at an opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Hong Kong’s return to the motherland is an important chapter of the CPC’s achievements over the last century, she said.

Cheng said the original aspiration of “one country, two systems” is to uphold national unity and territorial integrity, and maintain prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong must safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and actively integrate into the national development, she said.

Wen Hongwu, general manager of Bauhinia Culture Holdings Ltd., said the CPC has always cared for and supported Hong Kong and served as its strongest backing.

As the national security law in Hong Kong and improvements to its electoral system have established a new order of “patriots administering Hong Kong,” the global financial hub is embracing a new development phase and will be able to address deep-seated problems, Wen said.

The exhibition, running from July 3 to July 9, features historical pictures, military models and interactive devices to demonstrate the CPC history in various areas from politics to military and economy.