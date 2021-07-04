…You’ve obligation to ensure unity of all – Osinbajo

…Play role of father of all, Ganduje tells Emir

…Emir Bayero sues for peace, stability

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero to exhibit the exemplary and leadership qualities of his late father, Ado Bayero in his stewardship.

The President made the call during the coronation ceremony and presentation of staff of office to the Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano.

The President represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari extolled the virtues of the late Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero him as a man who staked his own life at several junctures in the defence of his people.

Prof. Gambari in a letter read on behalf of the President, said, “I remember with nostalgia, the passion and commitment he always exhibited in pursuit of any cause he believed in, a distinctive character that almost cost him his life prematurely on January 19th, 2013 because of his vociferous stand against Boko Haram terrorists.

“I have confidence that you would exhibit such leadership qualities and much more as you have demonstrated in the few months of your Emirship.

“Your turbaning is providential because it is happening at a time in the history of our country when prevailing social and political conditions resonate with the ascension to the throne of my friend, your late father, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero. May his soul Rest In Peace.

“As I continue to pray for you, I looked forward to his contributions to uplifting the people of Kano Emirate in particular and the nation in general, assuring him of his “total support for you to leave a sustainable legacy,” he said.

You’ve obligation to ensure unity of all – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo urged the monarch on the obligation of preserving the rich traditions and brotherhood of all tribes.

“Your great father was known for his wisdom, courage and integrity. He loved his people and served them with honour and commitment,” Osinbajo said.

Play role of father of all, Ganduje tells Emir

Speaking during the coronation ceremony, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje told the Emir to played the role of father of all in the state and not to allow himself to be used by self-centred persons.

“We urge the traditional leaders to continue to play their important role in keeping peace and stability in Kano State.

“I urge your highness to Make good use of your position to promote peace and unity in your domain and state at large.

“I plead with your highness to do everything possible to distance yourself from anything capable of tarnishing your exalted image.

“Be the father of all in Kano State. Don’t allow yourself to be used by self-centred persons,” he said.

The Governor continued when he said, “Prior to his appointment as the Emir of Kano, people of Kano fondly called him “Sai Ka Yi” which means “You must ascend to the throne”. And through divine intervention, God uses my humble self to facilitate the ascension of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero to the exalted throne. Now, “Sai Ka Yi” has become a reality during our administration. He (Aminu Bayero) is a man of the people which explains the reason for the exceptional jubilation in the state. These qualities form our conviction that his appointment is in tandem with the wishes and demands of the people of Kano State.

“Our administration holds the traditional institutions in high esteem. The creation of the new Emirates attested to the practical demonstration of our commitment to the enhancement of dignity and honour of the institution. We believe it is a reliable avenue for taking development to the grassroot and people of Kano are now benefiting from the new Emirate creation,” Ganduje said.

…Emir Bayero sues for peace, stability

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero shortly after receiving the staff of office sued for peace and stability among Nigerians in order to achieve peace and development of the country.

“I pray and call for peace and understanding among Nigerians to achieve development and progress in Nigeria.

“I thank and praise God Almighty for having inherited my ancestors. I also thank His Excellency Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for appointing me as Emir based on the advice of the Kingmakers.

“I wish to assure the people that I will always stand by them and protect their rights and dignity.

“I hereby call on all the traditional leaders in the state to live up to their expectation and ensure good training for our children through education, both formal and Islamic as well as entrepreneurship,” Emir, Bayero however stated.