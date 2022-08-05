Exco meeting on suspension of Zamfara PDP state secretary inconclusive – Mande

A meeting of the executive members of the Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held behind closed doors over the alleged anti-party activities of the state secretary of the party, Farouq Ahmad Rijiya has ended inconclusively due to hot arguments.

bioreports reports that the leaders of the party had invited newsmen to brief them on the agreement reached by the leaders of the party.

Reporters were at the Secretariat of the party in Gusau, the State capital at about noon but the meeting, which started a 9am was not concluded

bioreports reports that newsmen waited up till 5pm without the meeting reaching any agreement while supporters of the party left the secretariat one after the other, without conclusive information on the outcome of the meeting.

A party supporter told bioreports that the meeting was bordered on several unsettled issues in the party especially the recent suspension of the state secretary by the leaders of Sabin Garin ward in Gusau, the State capital.

“Don’t forget that the executive members are divided over the alleged suspension of the state secretary of the party. The secretary also has people that are loyal to him within the executive members”, he added.

“It is only the party’s leadership that has the constitutional power to either ratify the suspension or dismiss it ”

When contacted on phone, the state chairman of the party, Colonel Bala Mande confirmed that the meeting ended inconclusively, saying that the meeting will be reconvened as soon as possible.

The chairman apologised to the newsmen for the time wasted as a result of the prolonged meeting, stressing that he will still reinvite them to brief them on the outcome of the meeting.

But when contacted also on phone, the embattled State secretary of the party, Farouq Ahmad Rijiya said he could not make any public comment because the case was still being handled by the State executive members of the party.

“You know that it is just as if I am in court and I cannot say anything now until the outcome of the State’s executive meeting”

“Just wait for the chairman of the party to brief you on the outcome of the meeting if they conclude”

bioreports reports that the party in the State has been facing a lot of internal crises since the defection of the former deputy chairman of the party, Professor Kabiru Jabaka.

It was also gathered that recently, there was a press statement by some executive members of the party in the State that the chairman of the party had been suspended which the state publicity secretary countered during a press conference in Gusau.

This and many more tissues have been lingering in the State chapter of the PDP.