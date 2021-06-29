Exclusive: Vince Vaughn compares Freaky role to being a member of a K-pop band – digitalspy.com

Vince Vaughn has surprisingly compared working on body-swap horror Freaky to being a member of a K-pop band.

The movie is finally coming out in UK cinemas this Friday (July 2) and sees Vaughn play serial killer The Butcher who finds himself in the body of teenage girl Millie (Kathryn Newton) when he stabs her with a mystical dagger.

It means that while Vaughn gets to strut his serial killer stuff at the beginning of the movie, he spends most of the rest of Freaky playing a teenage girl, albeit one in the body of a menacing serial killer.

Talking to Digital Spy, he revealed that he approached the unique challenge like any other role he’s played.

Universal

“You build it out like any character. It was so well-written in the script as far as the home life and the challenges that she faces, and I think everyone can identify with being that age, learning who you are, not having all the confidence and all that kind of stuff,” he said.

“Me and Kathryn approached it like we were members of a K-pop band and let’s just have some fun and dance.”

Since they were both playing each other’s characters, director Christopher Landon ensured that the two stars had time in rehearsals so that once they started filming, they knew “that they could do both”.

“I first worked with Kathryn and we created a video diary with her in character, so that Vince had something to study so he could see her mannerisms and how she moved through the world,” he continued.

Universal

“Then we did a lot of rehearsing before we started shooting because I just wanted them to step on set with confidence. It’s tricky and you don’t want to have to try and figure things out on the day when it’s moving so fast.”

Vaughn might seem like an unusual choice for a horror movie since he hasn’t been in the genre since 1998’s Psycho remake. For producer Jason Blum though, Vaughn was the first person they offered the role to and an obvious choice for the blood and the laughs.

“I met with him two or three years ago and he said he wanted to do one of our movies. What I loved about this part is he has that, but also the funny Vince Vaughn that we all fell in love with from the Wedding Crashers days,” he recalled.

“I think he’s perfect for the part. Kathryn too, we worked with Kathryn in Paranormal Activity 4 when she was 14 years old. She’s an adult now and I think she’s grown as an actress a lot. The movie wasn’t very good, but she was always very good.”

Universal Pictures

And it was the blend of horror and comedy in Freaky that drew Vaughn to return to the genre for the first time in more than 20 years.

“It’s very difficult to put those genres under one roof and [Chris has] done it so well that I was excited when I read it. It was so fun and it went in and out seamlessly, and I knew I was in good hands doing it with him,” he enthused.

“What was most fun was building two characters out and doing it with another actor. Kathryn was so funny and had such great ideas – that was the best part of it, was getting to work with somebody who you liked who was also very smart.”

Freaky is out in UK cinemas on July 2.

This month, Digital Spy Magazine counts down the 50 greatest LGBTQ+ TV characters since the Stonewall riots. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy’s weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don’t forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io