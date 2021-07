Texas and Oklahoma have been conference rivals since the Big 12 formed in 1996. But the schools could be moving to the SEC after inquiring about membership in the league, a high-ranking insider told the Houston Chronicle. Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

HOOVER, Ala. — A decade after major conference realignment shook up college football, big changes might again be on the horizon.

Texas and Oklahoma of the Big 12 have both reached out to the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining the powerful league, a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation told the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday.