Exclusive: Seann Walsh and his pregnant girlfriend Grace Adderley reveal birth plans for the first time

Seann Walsh and his pregnant girlfriend Grace Adderley have spoken openly about their birth plans for the first time in a HELLO! exclusive.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in their first joint interview, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Seann Walsh and his partner Grace Adderley tell of their excitement at welcoming their first child.

“We’ve decided not to find out if we’re having a girl or a boy until the big day, and I don’t have a preference, but for some reason I can only picture a boy,” reveals Seann, as the couple welcome HELLO! into their home in west London for our exclusive photoshoot.

Opening up about their plans for the birth in February, Seann tells how he will try to find the funny in the situation.

WATCH: Seann Walsh pregnancy quiz

“Grace will be immersed in the miracle of it all, while I’ll be thinking, ‘This could make a good ten minutes on stage’,” says Seann, adding: “If ever I feel tense or awkward, I do always feel I have to break the tension with something funny. And it will be my first ever dad joke.”

It was Grace who persuaded Seann to take up the opportunity to do this year’s I’m A Celebrity. “Grace said to me, ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance’. The adventure itself will make it worthwhile – and she was absolutely right,” says Seann, adding: “I was so petrified of getting backlash. I’d had such a bad experience with all the things that were said about me last time [I did a reality show], the idea of that happening again was terrifying.”

They look so cosy by the Christmas tree

Of the Queen of the Jungle, former Lioness Jill Scott, Seann tells HELLO!: “Jill was my winner, she was everyone’s winner and I’m so grateful that the jungle enabled me to meet someone like her because I doubt I would have done so in my normal job.”

Grace also reveals she got some valuable tips from mum-of-three Zara Tindall, daughter of the Princess Royal, whose husband Mike was Seann’s campmate.

“Zara was lovely. Her and Mike gave us loads of advice regarding sleep training and constantly asked how I was feeling. It was very sweet of them both,” says the dance teacher and choreographer.

Looking ahead to becoming a dad, Seann, who shares Cockapoo Mildred-Barrett with Grace, adds: “My favourite thing in the world is coming home to Grace and Mildred-Barrett, so to have that extra member of our little family to come home to as well, that’s going to be very special.”

