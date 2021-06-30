Exclusive: Here Is The Stunning Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – Android Headlines

Here is your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

This will be one of two smartwatches that Samsung will debut later this summer, running that co-developed platform with Google. Along with the new One UI Watch experience that Samsung debuted earlier this week at MWC.

It’s also the first time that Samsung has used the “Classic” name for its smartwatch since the Gear S3 Classic. Which launched nearly five years ago. The reason for this is because Samsung is going to offer two models (at least). There’s a more slim, Active model that will be released, which we have seen leaked quite extensively already. And then there’s this Classic model.

Those that are fans of the rotating bezel, you can breathe easy. As it appears Samsung is not ditching it, at least with the Classic model. There are also two large buttons on the right side of the watch. These will make it easy to navigate the new operating system that Google and Samsung have developed together – which still doesn’t have a name.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from all of its angles.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in three sizes and colors

For the first time, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available in three sizes. Samsung will offer it in 42mm, 44mm and 46mm sizes. Typically, Samsung does either 42mm and 46mm or 40mm and 44mm. But it appears that it wants to do three sizes this time. Which should mean there is a size for everyone.

It’ll also be available in three colors, far fewer than the Galaxy Watch 4 Active that leaked last week. There’s a white color, that looks absolutely stunning. As well as a gray and a black color. The cases are also a bit more tame. With a silver and a black option. Which will be available in either stainless steel or aluminum. It appears that all three sizes will have the option for stainless steel or aluminum.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will continue to be compatible with traditional watch bands. Any 20mm watch band will work with all three sizes of the watch. In the box, you’ll get two bands, a S/M and a M/L option. So no matter how large your wrist is, the included band should work just fine. While we only see silicon bands here, it is very likely that Samsung will offer other bands that can be purchased separately, like leather or metal.

The display itself will be protected by Gorilla Glass DX or DX+. The stainless steel models will carry Gorilla Glass DX, while the aluminum models carry Gorilla Glass DX+. This might sound surprising, as Gorilla Glass DX+ sounds like its better thanks to the “+” in the name. But it fits better with Aluminum since it is softer. And Gorilla Glass DX+ is going to have better scratch resistance. So it makes sense to have it on the softer of the two materials.

There are a few more specs listed on the watch, that we all kind of expect on a smartwatch in 2021. It is rated at 5ATM, meaning you can wear it in the shower and the pool. It is also certified for MIL-STD-810G. Which means it can take a bit of a beating.

When will it be announced?

We learned this week, that the “next Galaxy Watch” is going to be announced later this Summer at Unpacked. And we expect that to be around the beginning of August. Looking at history, Samsung typically has its fall Unpacked event in the first week or two of August. We wouldn’t expect anything different this year. In fact, recent leaks hint to an August 3rd Unpacked event.

There is a 28 shown on the watch face, which could be the date that the watch is announced or goes on sale. Companies tend to put the date of the announcement on the product renders. But there’s no month listed here. Though, we’d bet that it’s August 28 if anything. However, on the flip side, that’s pretty late for Samsung, especially if Unpacked is August 3. As Samsung is typically very fast about getting their devices out after Unpacked. Usually within a week or two. Though, the chip shortage could have something to do with this.

As far as price goes, we are currently unsure. The Galaxy Watch 3 started at $399, so we’d expect this Classic model to be at least $500 if not a bit more. But we will find out fairly soon!