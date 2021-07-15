Exclusive: Galaxy Watch 4 series is bringing a big storage upgrade! – SamMobile

The Galaxy Watch 4 lineup, which is due for an unveiling sometime next month, is going to bring a drastic change on the software side of things for Samsung’s smartwatches. Samsung is skipping Tizen in favor of Google’s Wear OS, with the Korean giant touting access to Google Play and a vastly superior collection of apps as one of the major reasons for the move.

With access to more apps than what the Tizen platform was able to offer, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic owners are going to need more storage. According to our sources, that’s exactly what they’re going to get. We’re told all the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models will come with 16GB of built-in storage.

More apps need more storage space, and the Galaxy Watch 4 will have it

That’s two times what you get on the Galaxy Watch 3 and 4x more than the Galaxy Watch 3, and it will be quite useful. One of the benefits Wear OS — or One UI Watch, which is what Samsung is calling the new unified watch platform it has developed with Google — will bring is that any app users install on their phone will have its smartwatch version automatically downloaded to the watch. That means the 4GB or 8GB storage you got on the older watches will simply not cut it, especially when you consider the same storage is also used to storing media files such as music tracks and podcasts.

The bump in storage won’t be the only big spec upgrade the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will bring to the table. As we revealed earlier today, the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup will be powered by the new 5nm Exynos W920 chipset, which boasts of up to 1.25x faster CPU performance and a massive 8.8x increase in graphics performance compared to the Exynos 9110 found inside existing Galaxy smartwatches. There will be 1.5GB of RAM accompanying the chipset, though this is nothing new as 1.5GB of RAM was available on some older Samsung smartwatches as well.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are likely to be unveiled on August 11, alongside Samsung’s new foldable phones and wireless earbuds. According to Amazon, the watches will go on sale starting August 27th with features like a rotating physical bezel, body composition measurement sensor, and more.