exclusive:-ex-illinois-governor-rod-blagojevich-says-new-lawsuit-would-open-door-to-run-for-office

Reuters
Bolsonaro backers push for change to Brazil’s voting system
Government supporters rallied in several Brazilian cities on Sunday to call for changes in the country’s electronic voting system, which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro says is not trustworthy. Bolsonaro has increasingly insisted on the adoption of printed ballots that can be audited, a mixed system in which electronic urns would also print out receipts that can be counted if any result are challenged. In a video projected to demonstrators in Brasilia, Bolsonaro repeated a warning that elections will not be held next year “if they are not clean and democratic.”
Associated Press
The Latest: Arizona reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. Arizona had reported 2,066 new cases and 22 deaths on Saturday, the highest daily total since early March. The numbers have been quickly climbing with 1,759 cases and 15 deaths reported Thursday and 1,965 cases and 24 deaths reported Saturday.
Axios
New poll shows women of color highly motivated to vote
Women of color turned out to vote at record rates in the 2020 election, with almost nine in 10 agreeing that the stakes were too high not to vote, according to a new poll.Why it matters: The findings in the poll, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of a group of reproductive rights organizations, appear to confirm the highly-motivated voting bloc's emerging power.
CBS News Videos
Lawmakers work through the weekend to finalize infrastructure bill
Senators convened for a rare weekend session to finalize the legislative text of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Key negotiators say they hope to approve the bill by the end of this week. Jess Bidgood, The Boston Globe’s national political reporter, joins CBSN’s Lana Zak with more on why the bill could face a roadblock in the House, and infighting among Democrats over the handling of a nationwide eviction moratorium that expired Saturday.
Associated Press
North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4
It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.
Axios
High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud
A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.
The Guardian
Republicans will defend their Caesar but new revelations show Trump’s true threat
The DoJ has dealt two blows and the 6 January committee is winding up for more. They know democracy is in dangerSidney Blumenthal: What did Jim Jordan know and when? Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One as lightning splits the sky at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, in August 2020. Photograph: Saul Loeb/bioreports/Getty Images On Friday, Donald Trump received two more unwelcome reminders he is no longer president. Much as he and his minions chant "Lock her up" about Hillary Clinton and other enemies,