Exclusive: Binky Felstead shares husband Max Fredrik Darnton’s sweet reaction to gender reveal announcement

December 11, 2022 – 17:01 GMT

Emily Horan

Binky Felstead has revealed her husband Max Fredrik Darnton’s touching reaction to their baby’s gender reveal announcement in HELLO!

With the Christmas tree twinkling with lights, the beautiful home Binky Felstead shares with her husband Max Fredrik Darnton is ready for this season’s festivities.

But Christmas came early for Binky, who is pregnant with her third child, when she found out that her new bundle of joy, a sibling for five-year-old India and 18-month-old Wolfie, will be a boy.

SEE: Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper cosies up to brother Romeo amid their dad David’s absence

“Max couldn’t stop smiling when we found out – he was so happy, which made me happy too. He was desperate for another boy,” says Binky as she invites HELLO! to the family’s south-west London home for an exclusive photoshoot and interview.

WATCH: The sweet way Binky revealed the gender of her third child

Binky announced the happy news that she’s expecting a boy with a sweet video – shared exclusively with HELLO! – which showed India helping pop a big balloon full of blue confetti.

SEE: Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo is a hands-on dad for private birthday celebrations with Sienna

MORE: Strict rule Meghan Markle had to learn before meeting the Queen

The little girl had been wishing for a sister, and so couldn’t hide her initial disappointment at the news, exclaiming: “I don’t want another brother!” and storming out.

This is such a lovely festive moment

“I got so many people saying: ‘We thought we were the only one and it’s nice to see some reality,'” says Binky. Luckily, it didn’t take long for India to get her head around the idea.

“After a quick chat upstairs where I told her that she’s still my only princess, she won’t have to share her toys and that she can boss her baby brothers around, she’s now over the moon,” says Binky.

The pregnant star cuddles her children infront of the Christmas tree

When the time comes to give birth, she is hoping to follow the same plan as her first two births, which were at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London, where the then Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her three children. “I like everything to be the same, as much as possible, because it keeps me calm,” explains Binky.

“Max knows what to expect now. He is unbelievably organised – he even knows the car parking place he wants to get.”

Of her daughter’s excitement at the build-up to Christmas, Binky tells HELLO!: “India is like me, she is so excited. I think she gets it more now than ever. It gets more and more magical every year for us to see.”

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

–