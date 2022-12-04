Exclusive: Binky Felstead and Max Fredrik Darnton reveal gender of her third child

December 04, 2022 – 16:44 GMT

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead and Max Fredrik Darnton exclusively reveal the gender of their baby in a video with HELLO! Find out if they are expecting a boy or girl

It’s an exciting time for former Made in Chelsea star and mum-of-two Binky Felstead who has discovered the gender of her third child in an exclusive video shared with HELLO!.

In the clip, Binky and her husband Max Fredrik Darnton gather with their children India, five, and Wolfie, 17 months, as they prepare to pop the balloon which is filled with either blue or pink confetti.

WATCH: Binky and Max find out their baby’s gender!

Binky can be seen asking her daughter India: “What is it if blue stuff comes out?” to which her sweet little girl replies, “A boy.”

“And what is it if pink stuff comes out?” asks Binky. “Girl!” says India. Then it’s the moment of truth as Binky excitedly tells the family: “Ready? One, two, three…”

You can find out whether Binky and Max are expecting a baby girl or boy in our exclusive video.

Binky and family find out the baby’s gender!

Binky shares son Wolfie with businessman Max and her eldest child India with her ex, former MIC star Josh Patterson.

The couple shared their baby news with their social media followers at the start of November, posting a video of their family out for an autumn walk and telling their children about Binky’s pregnancy. Cute India jumped up and down for joy while holding the baby scan.

“Imagine thinking you’re nearing the ‘oh so quiet’ phase again…. Taurus baby coming in hot,” Binky captioned the clip.

At HELLO!’s Inspiration Awards in October, Binky told us that India and Wolfie were finally sleeping through the night and she was enjoying her sleep.

Binky revealed: “Wolfie’s just started sleeping through which has taken over a year so I’ve had my first week of sleep! It’s either India or him that wakes me up, so they’ve both decided to sleep at the same time – long may it continue. I can’t even get my words out properly I’ve been so tired!”

Now there are more sleepless nights to come with her third baby due in spring.

Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

Binky and Max married in a civil ceremony at Chelsea’s Old Town Hall in 2021 and a year later the pair hosted a second wedding celebration on the Greek island of Corfu – and it was every bit as picturesque as you’d expect.

The actress and businessman were joined by around 100 family members and friends on 22 July 2022, including their little boy Wolfie, and Binky’s daughter India.

During the speeches, Max took the opportunity to pay an “emotional” tribute to his stepdaughter India, who Binky welcomed with her ex-partner Joshua Patterson in 2017.

“I spoke about how, really, I’ve married two people,” Max recalled. “I said I married Binks but I also married into India’s life. As I was saying that, India trotted down and stood next to me. It was the most perfect timing. She gave me a hug and said hello to everyone on the microphone – I think she enjoyed the attention.”

