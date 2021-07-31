The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, is presently hospitalised in Maryland, the United States, bioreports has learnt.

bioreports further gathered that Tinubu, who has had several medical trips this year alone, had a surgery last week and could be billed for another one over a yet-to-be-disclosed illness.







The APC National Leader has been off official and party functions in the country for a long time, amidst talks that he is being positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the incumbent repressive regime of Muhammadu Buhari.

“Tinubu is hospitalised in Maryland, US. His health is failing. He couldn’t participate in launching his Arewa library, and he couldn’t participate in the Local Government Area elections last week. He could not attend today’s APC congress due to health reasons.

“He had a surgery last week,” an authoritative source disclosed.

In January 2021, Tinubu was also reported sick and hospitalised in Paris, France. Tinubu had earlier complained of exhaustion and had travelled out to rest before the news of his collapse gone viral.

He was flown to Paris for medical attention in the first week of January.

bioreports had on June 15 reported that Tinubu was also in Paris, battling some old age illnesses.

























“Tinubu is in Paris, France for a medical checkup. His health is deteriorating. Old age and other stuff, but he still wants to be president. This could mean another medical tourism presidency for our country,” a top source had at that time revealed.

bioreports had reported the conspicuous absence of Tinubu during the one-day working visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission various projects in Lagos State.

bioreports had learnt that the Presidency, against its former custom, refused to extend an invitation to Tinubu ahead of the visit which should make him feel welcome at the ceremony, and the camp of the APC leader felt embarrassed by the Presidency’s decision.

Top sources had also revealed that Tinubu did not feel comfortable to stay in Lagos during the Presidential visit in order to hide the growing battle between the two from public glare and he instead decided to embark on a journey.

Earlier, the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, had tried to downplay the obvious rift between the two leaders and their camps, saying the interview the President granted to Arise Interview where he mentioned Lagos was not in reference to Buhari.

“You cannot sit there in Lagos, for instance, and decide on the fate of APC on zoning,” Buhari had said while responding to a question during the interview.

“The hope of this administration is to see APC last beyond it. Therefore we should allow the party to decide. The restructuring of the party has begun from the bottom to the top with the membership card registration. Every member of the party must be involved. We will soon conduct our convention. No single member of the party will be allowed to go against the wish of the party.”

Shehu had maintained that there was no rift between the two leaders and the reference to Lagos was not to Tinubu.