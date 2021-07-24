Home ENTERTAINMENT Excitement as BBNaija Season 6 premieres today – P.M. News
By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Many Nigerians are expectant and have expressed their excitement on social media as Big Brother . returns for another season.

Unlike the previous seasons, the sixth season will feature a special double launch show on July 24 and 25 respectively.

Both shows will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29, with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

Ebuka the host Ebuka the host

Also, for the first time ever, BB. fans in the United Kingdom will have access to the live 24/7 show via the African online streaming service, Showmax.

The 10-week long reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize of N90m worth of prizes, which is the biggest reality TV show reward on the continent.

As with previous seasons, Nigerians are looking forward to a show that promises to be full of love triangles, heated exchanges, shock evictions and intense competition to win.

There would be no SMS voting for Season 6 housemates as MultiChoice announced that all voting will be on the Big Brother . website, mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

The grand prize is N90 million worth of prizes, which is the biggest in a single reality TV show reward on the continent.

All is set. Ebuka is ready, and Nigerians are glued to their screens.

