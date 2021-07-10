excessive-weekend-heat-expected-to-hit-30+-million-people-in-west-with-temps-up-to-130-degrees

Another blistering, brutal heat wave is forecast to scorch much of the western US this weekend, meteorologists say.

All-time record high temperatures could be registered in cities such as Las Vegas and Sacramento, while notorious hot spot Death Valley should see highs approaching 130 degrees, only a few degrees short of Earth’s hottest temperature ever measured.

Las Vegas’ all-time high is 117 degrees and Sacramento’s is 115 degrees.

More than 32 million people in the West live where an excessive heat warning or heat advisory is in effect, the National Weather Service said.

A walker at North Hollywood park gets refreshed along the walking path from the park sprinklers Monday, June 28, 2021. Temperatures around Southern California are expected to be in the triple digits again this week.

The savage heat comes as the U.S. is already reeling from its hottest June on record, according to a report released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

June 2021 was the hottest June in 127 years of record-keeping, surpassing the record set in 2016, NOAA said.

The predicted exceptional temperatures this weekend are linked to a “heat dome,” or a ridge of high pressure, establishing itself over the Four Corners region of the Southwest U.S., the Capital Weather Gang said.

Heat domes have occurred more frequently as global temperatures have increased over the years.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,” the weather service warned. “Confidence is very high for a dangerous heat wave to persist through Monday and maybe into Tuesday,” the weather service said.

And as for the influence of human-caused climate change, every heat wave occurring today is made more likely and more intense by climate change, a study released this week found.

That study said that last week’s deadly and record-breaking heat wave in parts of the Western U.S. and Canada would have been “virtually impossible” without the influence of climate change. It also said global warming made the extreme temperatures at least 150 times more likely to occur.

