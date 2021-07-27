Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez pings Jennifer Lopez while preparing for blowout birthday bash on yacht – NJ.com

Time for the latest episode of “Below Deck” with Alex Rodriguez.

The New York Post reports the former New York Yankees star showed ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez some love last week when she turned 52. How, you ask?

By liking her sister Lynda’s Instagram post. In honor of Jen’s 52nd birthday, Lynda shared a sweet selfie with her older sister and wrote a lengthy caption about her “ride or die.” … Rodriguez and Jennifer are still following each other Instagram despite calling off their engagement four months prior in March.

Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers

Lopez, who reunited with former beau Ben Affleck after splitting from Rodriguez, spent part of her birthday aboard a luxury yacht in St. Tropez.

Speaking of birthdays on the high seas, Rodriguez turns 46 on Tuesday. Page Six reports the three-time American League MVP is celebrating his big day (and his purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves with partner Marc Lore for $1.5 billion) with a European yacht vacation.

According to the Post, among those linked to Rodriguez’s fun in the sun is “NFL on CBS” broadcaster Melanie Collins.

Sources exclusively tell Page Six the pair, who were recently spotted at a luxe lunch in St. Tropez, were introduced through their mutual pals Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker. The country music star and former NFL player are also vacationing in the area. A source also told us that Collins — as well as the Deckers — are expected to be among about 50 guests at Rodriguez’s 46th birthday party on Tuesday night. We hear the bash will be on A-Rod’s boat, as well as at another venue on land.

Rodriguez has been a regular in the headlines over the past year. From his failed attempt to buy the New York Mets to attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden, breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, renting a swanky summer pad in the Hamptons (which is just one mile from J.Lo’s estate) and becoming an NBA owner, Rodriguez’s 45th year on the planet was one he certainly won’t forget any time soon.

Get Yankees text messages: Cut through the clutter of social media and text with beat writers and columnists. Plus, get breaking news, exclusive insight and analysis every day. Sign up now.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Mike Rosenstein may be reached at mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com. Tell us your coronavirus story or send a tip here.