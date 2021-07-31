-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Derrick Willies retires from NFL
Browns receiver Derrick Willies didn’t practice Friday, and he had a good reason for it. Willies has retired. The Browns placed him on the reserve/retired list, the team announced. Willies underwent offseason knee surgery, coach Kevin Stefanski revealed Thursday. Willies entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Browns. He appeared [more]
Axios
Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Denver starting at $250K
Still looking for *the one*? An art deco-inspired condo or a modern Tudor could do the trick.1441 N Pennsylvania St #11 — $250,000Why we love it: This cozy chic condo has art deco and Parisian vibes, with coved ceilings and built-ins.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNeighborhood: Capitol HillRealtor: Elizabeth Richards at LIV Sotheby’s International RealtySpecs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 682 square feetNotable features: Built in 1913, high
Reuters
Olympics-Swimming-Peaty leads Britain to mixed relay gold in record time
Adam Peaty summed up the secret to Britain’s swimming success in one word — ‘belief’ — after helping bring home 4x100m mixed medley relay gold in world record time at the Tokyo Games on Saturday. The quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin smashed China’s previous mark by 0.83 seconds as the event made its Olympic debut and the women joined the men on the podium. Freya Anderson also collected a gold after swimming the freestyle leg in the heats.
Associated Press
Fast day at pool, track on Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Games got their first swimming individual world record and a fast start to the track competition on Day 7 of the Olympics. Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa won the women’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking the mark of 2:19.11 set by Rikke Moller Pedersen of Denmark at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona. The United States claimed the other two medals.
Reuters
Olympics-Cycling-American Fields ‘awake’ after heavy crash in BMX semi-final
American favourite Connor Fields crashed heavily in the third run of his semi-final in the Olympic men’s BMX race on Friday and was taken off the track on a stretcher. Fields crashed on the first 180 corner and was treated by medical staff before being carried away and loaded into an ambulance. An American team spokesperson later said he was “awake” and awaiting further evaluation, although the extent of his injuries were still not clear.
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
James Bradberry: Joe Judge ain’t for everybody
James Bradberry was teammates with Kelvin Benjamin with the Panthers and he heard Benjamin’s critique of Joe Judge after the Giants released Benjamin on Wednesday, but the cornerback isn’t signing on to that view of the Giants head coach. Benjamin said Judge worked to “sabotage me to get me out of there” and is “not [more]