Reuters

Olympics-Cycling-American Fields ‘awake’ after heavy crash in BMX semi-final

American favourite Connor Fields crashed heavily in the third run of his semi-final in the Olympic men’s BMX race on Friday and was taken off the track on a stretcher. Fields crashed on the first 180 corner and was treated by medical staff before being carried away and loaded into an ambulance. An American team spokesperson later said he was “awake” and awaiting further evaluation, although the extent of his injuries were still not clear.