ex-rnc-chair-michael-steele-blasts-jim-jordan-on-his-jan.-6-trump-amnesia

Former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele delivered a searing smackdown of Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) claim that he can’t remember if he spoke to Donald Trump before, during or after violence erupted in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“You know what time you called the president, and you know what you said,” an incredulous Steele snapped, referring to Jordan, on “The Breakdown” on Lincoln Project TV, a media project of the Republican-run anti-Trump group, of which Steele is a member.

“You’re a grown-ass man,” Steele added. “Stop acting like 10-year-old kid who got caught masturbating by his momma. Stop it.”

Steele was referring to Jordan’s stumbling responses earlier this week when he admitted that he talked to Trump the day of the insurrection. But he was extremely fuzzy on details, and claimed he couldn’t recall exactly what was said, nor did he remember the timing.

When Taylor Popielarz of Spectrum News pressed Jordan Wednesday on exactly when he spoke to the president, Jordan responded: “I spoke with him that day … after? I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know … I don’t know when those conversations happened.”

Steele shot back in the LPTV interview: “I can tell you the time, the place, the date of every conversation I’ve had with every president of this country, period, going back to Bill Clinton. I can tell you where I was; I can tell you what was said. This son of a bitch is sitting up there acting like, ’Well, I don’t know if it was before, I don’t know if it was after. Oh lordy Jesus, I don’t remember. I gotta look at my notes.’”

