Home POLITICS Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Blasts Jim Jordan On His Jan. 6 Trump Amnesia
POLITICS

Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Blasts Jim Jordan On His Jan. 6 Trump Amnesia

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ex-rnc-chair-michael-steele-blasts-jim-jordan-on-his-jan.-6-trump-amnesia

Former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele delivered a searing smackdown of Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) claim that he can’t remember if he spoke to Donald Trump before, during or after violence erupted in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“You know what time you called the president, and you know what you said,” an incredulous Steele snapped, referring to Jordan, on “The Breakdown” on Lincoln Project TV, a media project of the Republican-run anti-Trump group, of which Steele is a member.

“You’re a grown-ass man,” Steele added. “Stop acting like 10-year-old kid who got caught masturbating by his momma. Stop it.”

Steele was referring to Jordan’s stumbling responses earlier this week when he admitted that he talked to Trump the day of the insurrection. But he was extremely fuzzy on details, and claimed he couldn’t recall exactly what was said, nor did he remember the timing.

When Taylor Popielarz of Spectrum News pressed Jordan Wednesday on exactly when he spoke to the president, Jordan responded: “I spoke with him that day … after? I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know … I don’t know when those conversations happened.”

Steele shot back in the LPTV interview: “I can tell you the time, the place, the date of every conversation I’ve had with every president of this country, period, going back to Bill Clinton. I can tell you where I was; I can tell you what was said. This son of a bitch is sitting up there acting like, ’Well, I don’t know if it was before, I don’t know if it was after. Oh lordy Jesus, I don’t remember. I gotta look at my notes.’”

Check it out in the LPTV tweet above.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kevin McCarthy reportedly joked about hitting Nancy Pelosi...

U.S. COVID-19 eviction ban expires after Congress fails...

Trump is ‘moving forward’ with a 2024 presidential...

How ‘Coward and Phony’ Tim Pool Became One...

APGA reconciles with Bianca, invokes Ojukwu’s spirit for...

Big tech’s big week raises fears of ‘Blade...

Trump raises big money in early 2021, but...

Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new...

Members troop out as Imo state APC conducts...

APC Congress: Enugu result sheets intact – Election...

Leave a Reply