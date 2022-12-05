Home WORLD NEWS Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
WORLD NEWS

Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

by News
1 views
Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Michael Steele, a former chair of the Republican National Committee, warned Friday that extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will essentially be the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in all but name.

The conspiracy theory-peddling Greene and other far-right GOP lawmakers will hold enormous sway over House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) should he be elected the chamber’s next speaker in January, Steele said on a broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Greene “will be the most powerful speaker of the House because she will have the opportunity to control what comes out of Kevin’s mouth around the things that matter to that small cadre,” he predicted.

“I just call the thing what it is,” Steele added, after others on the program referred to such a position as the “de facto” or “shadow” speaker.

“You call it ‘shadow’; I call it ‘the thing.’ It’s the job, because when you can’t make that separation, when … you’re dragging her to your events and you’re propping her up, and you’re telling her now that: ‘We’re going to put you back in committee. We’re going to give you a powerful leadership role.’”

Last year, the Democratic-led House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments over her embrace of racist conspiracy theories and for “liking” Facebook posts demanding the execution of prominent Democrats.

With the GOP flipping the chamber in the 2022 midterm elections —albeit by a razor-thin margin — Greene is widely expected to be reinstated on committees, as McCarthy vowed in 2021.

Related…Eric Trump’s Latest Boast About His Dad Has Critics Saying: What Now?!

Critics Think Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Latest Question About COVID Stinks

Newspaper Risks Wrath Of Toddlers Everywhere With Warning About GOP

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Appeals court halts special master review of Mar-a-Lago...

10 L.A. students appear to OD on cannabis...

Judge orders right-wing operatives who targeted Black people...

A TikTok star hit a golf ball into...

GOP Committee Account Deletes ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump’ Tweet...

What Deion Sanders told Jackson State football players...

A woman had to move out of her...

- News ends Lara Trump’s employment following father-in-law...

George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees

Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.